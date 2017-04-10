BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Citic Ltd:
* Inside Information Announcement - Legal Proceedings Involving The Company
* Market misconduct tribunal handed down its decision
* Decision stating no market misconduct within meaning of section 277(1) of securities and futures ordinance (cap. 571) took place
* Refer to announcement of securities and futures commission ( sfc) that sfc commenced proceedings, against co and five of its former executive directors
* Decision relating to publication of company's circular on 12 september 2008
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.