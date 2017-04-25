April 25 Coca-Cola Co:

* The Coca-Cola Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $9.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.89 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coca-Cola Co - on track to deliver full year targets

* Coca-Cola Co qtrly organic revenues (non-GAAP) were even

* Coca-Cola Co - expanding our existing $3 billion productivity and reinvestment program to capture an incremental $800 million in annualized savings by 2019

* Coca-Cola Co - qtrly comparable EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.43

* Qtrly total unit case volume was even, which included less than a half point of growth from acquired brands

* Qtrly sparkling soft drinks unit case volume down 1%

* Coca-Cola Co sees full year 2017 comparable EPS (non-GAAP) to decline 1% to 3% versus $1.91 in 2016

* Coca-Cola Co sees 17% to 18% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items to Q2 net revenues

* Says "revenues in quarter were adversely impacted by two fewer days and shift of Easter holiday"