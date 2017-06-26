BRIEF-Medine declares final dividend of Re 1.20 per share
* Medine Limited has declared a final dividend of re 1.20 per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2ucs0UD Further company coverage:
June 26 Collins Foods Ltd
* Fy net profit attributable a$27.988 million , down 3.9 percent
* Fy revenue from ordinary activities up 10.3 percent to a$633.6 million
* Final fully franked dividend of 9.0 australian cents per share was approved by the board of directors on 26 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board to consider preferential allotment of equity shares to the promoter group and non promoter group