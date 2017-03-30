BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 CVD Equipment Corp
* CVD reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $8.2 million
* Backlog was $27.8 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to $6.1 million as of December 31, 2015, an increase of 356 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: