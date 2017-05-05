Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Debenhams Plc:
* Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack
* Taken immediate steps to minimise risk to customers affected and made contact with all those customers whose data has been accessed
* Incident has only affected customers of Debenhams Flowers
* Customers of Debenhams.com site are not affected
* Working with Ecomnova and all relevant authorities to investigate this attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.