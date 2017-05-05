May 5 Debenhams Plc:

* Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack

* Taken immediate steps to minimise risk to customers affected and made contact with all those customers whose data has been accessed

* Incident has only affected customers of Debenhams Flowers

* Customers of Debenhams.com site are not affected

* Working with Ecomnova and all relevant authorities to investigate this attack