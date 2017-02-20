Feb 20 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd:

* Says commencement of commercial production at NPK plant in Taloja

* Says total investment for the facility is below 8 billion rupees

* Says will also cater to new geographies in southern and northern agrarian markets of the country

* New facility to augment co's production capacity from current 300,000 tonnes to 1.1 million tonnes in phased manner