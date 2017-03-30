BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Dfs Furniture Plc -
* Says HY group revenue up 6.8 pct to 379.9 million pounds
* Says HY EBITDA up 4.5 pct to 32.4 million pounds
* Says interim dividend increased 5.7 pct to 3.7 pence
* Says special dividend of 9.5 pence per share declared
* Says recognises furniture retailing in UK faces an increased risk of a market slowdown in 2017
* Saw in first half some impact on margins from adverse currency movements, principally weakening of pound against US dollar
* Says taking actions to mitigate pressures through range management and supplier negotiations
* Says expect to see further benefits from initiatives during second half
* Says expectations for revenues and profit before tax over full year remain unchanged
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018