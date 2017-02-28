US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 28 Dilip Buildcon Ltd
* Says completion of project (185 days prior) on upgradation of mandla-pindrai & salimnabad-vilayatkalan major district road
* Says co entitled to get maximum allowable 3 percent bonus of project cost from madhya pradesh road development corp Source text: bit.ly/2lifr5u Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)