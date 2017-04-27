BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Divestco Inc
* Divestco reports 2016 q4 and annual results
* Generated revenue of $7.7 million in Q4 2016 compared to $2.9 million in Q4 2015, an increase of $4.8 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
