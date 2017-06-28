BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
June 28 Dixons Carphone
* FD says "nothing out of the ordinary" in recent trading patterns for electricals business
* FD says planning cautiously for year ahead, expects "modest growth" in electricals market share
* FD says anticipating shape to Xmas trading this year will be similar to 2016
* FD says will react quickly if sees material change to customer behaviour Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF DEFENDER FERLAND MENDY FOR EUR 5 MILLION; HE SIGNED A 5-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUN 30, 2022 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)