Feb 21 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* Says the audit of API manufacturing plant at Miryalaguda, by the US FDA, has been completed on February 21, 2017

* Co has been issued a form 483 with three observations Source text : [Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange "The audit of API manufacturing plant at Miryalaguda, by the US FDA, has been completed on February 21, 2017. We have been issued a Form 483 with three observations, which we are addressing"]