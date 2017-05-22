BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 eGuarantee Inc
* Says it signed a business matching agreement with Ekka. on May 18
* Says Ekka will introduce accounts receivable guarantee service of the co
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XUxkpC
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18