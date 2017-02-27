BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
Feb 27First Capital Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it terminated right issue plan due to great changes of refinancing related regulatory policy
* Says previous plan was raising up to 8 billion yuan through the rights issue
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h8irCG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)