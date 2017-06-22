June 22 Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says expects U.S. lodging RevPAR to decelerate in 2H17, but remain positive, allowing strongest recovery since 1987 to endure through at least 2018​

* Fitch on U.S. lodging - Expects low single-digit RevPAR growth over next 2 years, with resort, suburban, airport locations outperforming due to less new supply Source text for Eikon: