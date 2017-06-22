Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 Fitch :
* Fitch says expects U.S. lodging RevPAR to decelerate in 2H17, but remain positive, allowing strongest recovery since 1987 to endure through at least 2018
* Fitch on U.S. lodging - Expects low single-digit RevPAR growth over next 2 years, with resort, suburban, airport locations outperforming due to less new supply Source text for Eikon:
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.