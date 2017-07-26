BRIEF-Ford Motor Q2 automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 bln vs $36.93 bln

July 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Quarterly automotive segment ‍revenue ​$37.11 billion versus $36.93 billion

* Says reported lower Q2 adjusted pre-tax profit due to higher commodity cost, unfavorable exchange, non-repeat of 2016's gain on sale of stake in OEConnection‍​

* Says for 2017, continue to expect North America automotive segment operating margin and profit to be lower than 2016‍​

* Says for 2017, continue to expect South America automotive segment loss to improve from last year

* Says for 2017, expect Europe automotive segment to remain profitable, although below 2016 levels, mainly due to Brexit effects, higher commodity cost

* Says for 2017, now expect Ford Credit full-year pre-tax profit higher than $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: