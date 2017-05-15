May 15 DHT Holdings Inc

* Frontline Ltd says has sent a response to board of DHT Holdings to letter received from board of DHT Holdings Inc dated May 7, 2017

* Frontline Ltd says requests that DHT Board commence negotiations with Frontline on its offer

* Frontline says requests DHT board to redeem poison pill and permit Frontline to take its offer directly to DHT's shareholders