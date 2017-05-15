BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
* Frontline Ltd says has sent a response to board of DHT Holdings to letter received from board of DHT Holdings Inc dated May 7, 2017
* Frontline Ltd says requests that DHT Board commence negotiations with Frontline on its offer
* Frontline says requests DHT board to redeem poison pill and permit Frontline to take its offer directly to DHT's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
