BRIEF-CDL Hospitality Trusts enters deal to buy 94.5% interest in Pullman Hotel
* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement
June 27 Fulum Group Holdings Ltd:
* Board recommends a final dividend of HK2.55 cents per ordinary share
* FY revenue was HK$2,966.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 6.9%
* Profit for the year attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$82.8 million, down 18.3%
* Kohls Corp - appointment of Bruce H. Besanko to position of chief financial officer