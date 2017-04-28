BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Gemdale Corp
* Says Q1 net profit up 160.2 percent y/y at 870.8 million yuan ($126.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oSOw2F
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state development bank for taking politics out of its lending decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap credit.