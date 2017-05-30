BRIEF-C&C Group says Kenny Neison resigns as CFO
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
May 30 General Oyster Inc
* Says it appoints ARIA Audit Corporation. as new corporate auditor, to replace YAESU AUDIT & Co., effective June 29
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."