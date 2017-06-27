BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf
June 27 Gildan Activewear Inc:
* Gildan announces resignation of director Patrik Frisk
* Gildan Activewear - Patrik Frisk, who had been appointed to board of directors on may 4th, 2017, stepped down as director of co effective immediately
* Gildan Activewear Inc - frisk has accepted position of president and chief operating officer of Under Armour, Inc, effective July 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
