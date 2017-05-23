UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
May 23 GLYCOREX TRANSPLANTATION AB (PUBL)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 8.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 97,000 VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
MARORA, India, June 23 A toilet charity has renamed an Indian village after U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a promotional push to raise cash and support for better sanitation.