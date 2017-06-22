June 22 Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy ltd. Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding

* Goeasy ltd says daily purchases will be limited to 7,495 common shares, representing 25% of average daily trading volume