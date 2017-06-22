WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy ltd. Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
* Goeasy ltd says daily purchases will be limited to 7,495 common shares, representing 25% of average daily trading volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.