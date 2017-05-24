May 24 Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd
* Entered into Baoxin Finance disposal agreement with CGA HK
* Entered into Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement I with CGA
HK, to sell, 25.55 percent of equity interest of Dalian Huiyu
* Shanghai Jida entered into Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement
ii with Shanghai Huiyong
* Aggregate consideration under disposal agreements is
approximately RMB5,250 million
* Pursuant to Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement II Shanghai
Jida has agreed to sell 74.45% of equity interest of Dalian
Huiyu
* Pursuant to Baoxin Financial deal, co agreed to sell, CGA
HK agreed to purchase, entire equity interest of Baoxin Finance
* Company expects to record a gain of approximately rmb10
million in respect of baoxin finance disposal
* Company expects to record a gain of approximately rmb3
million in respect of dalian huiyu disposal
