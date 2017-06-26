PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 6-week low as dollar sags before Fed speeches

* Market sceptical of Fed's hawkish message * Yellen, Harker due to speak in London on Tuesday * Platinum recovers from six-week lows reached on Monday (Updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 27 Gold rose on Tuesday after hitting a six-week low in the previous session as bargain hunting set in and the dollar fell before speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Fed officials have signalled that they plan to continue on their current trajectory of in