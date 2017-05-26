BRIEF-Regulator accepts Haitong Unitrust International Leasing's Hong Kong share offering
* Says securities regulator accepts application for Haitong Unitrust International Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering
May 26 (Reuters) -
* GSR Capital nearing deal to acquire control of a Nissan Motor Co. rechargeable battery unit for about $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source: bloom.bg/2r2iJOK Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 23 Asian market players generally welcome a decision to move to repo rates as a benchmark for short-term U.S. interest rates, though they are sceptical the planned reference point will end use of scandal-tainted Libor in the foreseeable future.