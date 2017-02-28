BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Guoco Group Ltd:
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company HK$3.05 billion versus HK$2.53 billion
* Declared interim dividend of HK$1.00 per ordinary share
* HY revenue HK$6.42 billion, down 34 pct
* In malaysia "challenging operating conditions are expected to continue"
* Recent volatility in hotel industry is expected to remain in months ahead
* GL will continue with its hotel refurbishment programme and expects to launch three refurbished hotels next year
* Price of oil will continue to impact GL's oil and gas royalty revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.