Feb 28 Guoco Group Ltd:

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company HK$3.05 billion versus HK$2.53 billion

* Declared interim dividend of HK$1.00 per ordinary share

* HY revenue HK$6.42 billion, down 34 pct

* In malaysia "challenging operating conditions are expected to continue"

* Recent volatility in hotel industry is expected to remain in months ahead

* GL will continue with its hotel refurbishment programme and expects to launch three refurbished hotels next year

* Price of oil will continue to impact GL's oil and gas royalty revenues