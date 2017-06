June 27 H-FARM SPA:

* BUYS 100 PERCENT OF CELI - LANGUAGE TECHNOLOGY

* VALUE OF ACQUISITION OF CELI IS 2.3 MILLION EUROS, TO BE PAID IN CASH FOR EUR 1.2 MILLION WHILE THE REST IN H-FARM SHARES

* BUYS LITTLE ENGLISH SCHOOL IN VICENZA FOR EUR 535,000, TO BE PAID IN CASH FOR EUR 250,000 WHILE THE REST IN H-FARM SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)