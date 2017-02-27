Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
Feb 27 Hanwha General Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 9.07 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zlJpu3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
ATHENS, May 29 Greek private sector bank deposits declined slightly in April after a small rise in the previous month, remaining at levels last seen 16 years ago, central bank data showed on Monday.