June 16 Hess Corp
* Hess Corp - in 2017 and 2018, Hess and its partners plan
to continue exploration and appraisal of 6.6 million acre
Stabroek block
* Has sanctioned first phase of development of Liza field
located on Stabroek block offshore Guyana
* First phase of a planned multiphase development of Liza
field is expected to have a gross capital cost of approximately
$3.2 billion
* Hess Corp - Hess' net share of development costs is
forecast to be approximately $955 million relating to Liza
field project
* Hess - first phase of planned multiphase development of
Liza field will develop approximately 450 million barrels of
oil, with first oil expected by 2020
* Hess Corp - gross discovered recoverable resources for
Stabroek block are now estimated to be 2.0 billion to 2.5
billion barrels of oil equivalent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: