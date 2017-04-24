April 24 Hexaware Technologies Ltd

* Says board of directors of company has declared payment of interim dividend at 1 rupee per share

* March quarter consol profit 1.14 billion rupees

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 9.61 billion rupees

* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 838.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was INR 8.20 billion

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.10 billion rupees

* Says headcount at end Q1 was 12,734; up 1,135 y-o-y

* Says attrition at end March 2017 was 14.9 percent

* Says qtrly utilizations stood at 78.9 percent including trainees