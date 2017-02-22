BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 22 Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
* To consider and to approve the sale of 442 acres of company’s land at Rasayani, Maharashtra to BPCL @ Rs. 1.40 crore per acre
* Says to consider proposal of co's disinvestment of entire stake in Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd Source text: (here) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago