BRIEF-Alliancebernstein global high income fund reports Q4 results
May 26 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc
April 28 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Our current intention is to sustain annual dividend at current level for foreseeable future -Chairman
* We may need to relocate some 1,000 roles from london to paris progressively over next two years
* Our clear preference is to retain as much activity in uk as we can
* If globalisation continues to retreat, as currently seems likely, we expect world to evolve into big trading blocs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
May 26 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: