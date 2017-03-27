March 27 Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says 2016 net profit down 17.2 percent y/y at 808.1 million yuan ($117.53 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net loss of 63-68 million yuan vs net profit of 262.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9me3S ; bit.ly/2mHRKsU

