BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Hydropothecary Corp-
* The Hydropothecary Corporation receives license to sell cannabis oil
* Has received an amendment to its licence from Health Canada under access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations
Amendment is to include sale of cannabis oils from its facility in Gatineau, QC
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results