BRIEF-Weibo announces receipt of a SAPPRFT notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
May 25 Nikkei:
* Idemitsu Kosan considering partnership with BOE Technology group to produce OLED display panels - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rigcCT) Further company coverage:
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)