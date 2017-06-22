June 22 International Game Technology Plc
:
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia
Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications
network, and ongoing services
* International Game Technology - contract is expected to
commence on June 28, 2018, allows for 3 one-year renewal options
* International Game Technology - under terms of lottery
system contract, West Virginia Lottery will receive several
components of IGT's Aurora platform
* International Game Technology Plc - unit has been awarded
a seven-year base contract to provide West Virginia Lottery
