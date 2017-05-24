May 24 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 7.8 percent on May 12

* RBI says reserve money fell 9.4 percent year on year in week to May 19 versus growth 14.2 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 15.1 percent y-o-y in week to May 19 versus growth 14.8 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 76.7 billion rupees to 14.82 trln rupees in week to May 19