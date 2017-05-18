BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
* March quarter net profit 112.9 million rupees versus profit 153.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 1.32 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share
* Says approved amalgamation of ai specialty chemicals ltd into co Source text - (bit.ly/2qz2s3B) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body