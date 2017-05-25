May 25 Ashok Leyland Ltd

* March quarter profit 4.76 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 4.34 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 70.98 billion rupees

* Loss in March quarter last year was 1.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 62.59 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 1.56 rupees per share

* Says Q4 total MHCV volumes including exports rose 10 percent to 38,643 units