BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Ashok Leyland Ltd
* March quarter profit 4.76 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 4.34 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 70.98 billion rupees
* Loss in March quarter last year was 1.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 62.59 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 1.56 rupees per share
* Says Q4 total MHCV volumes including exports rose 10 percent to 38,643 units Source text: (bit.ly/2rk6SOO) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016