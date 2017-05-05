May 5 India's Eicher Motors Ltd

* Consol march quarter net profit 4.59 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees

* Consol march quarter total income from operations 21.33 billion rupees

* Consol profit in march quarter last year was INR 3.43 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 17.29 billion

* Recommended dividend of 100 rupees per share