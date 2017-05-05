BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 5 India's Eicher Motors Ltd
* Consol march quarter net profit 4.59 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees
* Consol march quarter total income from operations 21.33 billion rupees
* Consol profit in march quarter last year was INR 3.43 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 17.29 billion
* Recommended dividend of 100 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2q6bmIl) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body