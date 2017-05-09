BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Maithan Alloys Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit 463.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 4.71 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2pfsvz4) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body