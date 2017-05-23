US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 23 India's Steel Minister Says:
* SAIL, ArcelorMittal joint venture talks in "final stage"
* Iron ore prices in India "not to be capped". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)