* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Intertech SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 30.2 million euros ($32.90 million) versus 28.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 2.6 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA loss at 1.2 million euros versus EBITDA 0.03 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 0.4 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2qlJ6gN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017