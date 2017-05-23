BRIEF-Constellis announces acquisition of AMK9, ITC Capital Partners exited its stake in AMK9
* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9
May 23 IP Group Plc
* Intends to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately 200 million stg (approximately 195.7 million stg net of capital raising costs and expenses)
* Firm placing and a placing, open offer and offer for subscription, consisting of issue of up to 142,857,136 capital raising shares
* Firm placing and a placing, open offer and offer for subscription at an issue price of 140 pence per capital raising share
* Board has ability to increase size of issue by up to 66.6 million stg
* Is launching IP group Australia, a wholly-owned private company incorporated in state of Victoria, Australia
* Recently made an approach to touchstone board regarding a possible all- share combination of company and touchstone innovations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)