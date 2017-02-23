Feb 23 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

* Says executed concession agreement with NHAI for project of six laning of Kishangarh to Gulabpura section of NH-79A and NH-79

* Says concession period of project is 20 years including construction period of 910 days

* Says estimated project cost of the company is approximately 15.30 billion rupees

* Says company will get tolling rights on project from the appointed date

* Says company has offered premium of INR 1.86 billion to NHAI