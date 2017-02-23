US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
* Says executed concession agreement with NHAI for project of six laning of Kishangarh to Gulabpura section of NH-79A and NH-79
* Says concession period of project is 20 years including construction period of 910 days
* Says estimated project cost of the company is approximately 15.30 billion rupees
* Says company will get tolling rights on project from the appointed date
* Says company has offered premium of INR 1.86 billion to NHAI Source text: (bit.ly/2meZ7Ej) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)