May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS TO PROPOSE MERGER VIA ABSORPTION OF JABA, JABA II, JABA III AND JABA IV BY THE COMPANY

* TO ISSUE 13.4 MILLION NEW SHARES TO BE SUBSCRIBED BY IQBAL HOLDINGS EUROPE SARL FOR CREDIT COMPENSATION‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2rd4o1W

