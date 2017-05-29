UPDATE 1-Ireland raises 3 bln euros from "milestone" AIB share sale
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
* SAYS TO PROPOSE MERGER VIA ABSORPTION OF JABA, JABA II, JABA III AND JABA IV BY THE COMPANY
* TO ISSUE 13.4 MILLION NEW SHARES TO BE SUBSCRIBED BY IQBAL HOLDINGS EUROPE SARL FOR CREDIT COMPENSATION Source text: bit.ly/2rd4o1W
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
* Pik says to pay at least 30 percent of net cash from operating activities in dividends twice per year