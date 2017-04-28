April 28 Jilin Jian Yisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 28.7 million yuan to 33.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (25.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of medical and cosmetic products, as well as decreased financing expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AsyRBD

