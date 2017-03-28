UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Kinross Gold Corp
* Kinross announces sale of Cerro Casale interest
* Kinross Gold Corp - deal consideration includes $260 million in cash, payable at closing
* Kinross Gold Corp - deal consideration includes assumption by Goldcorp of a $20 million payment obligation due to Barrick Gold Corporation
* Kinross Gold Corp - expects to use proceeds from sale for its organic development projects and to further strengthen its balance sheet
* Kinross Gold - agreed to sell 25% interest in Cerro Casale project in Chile, 100% interest in Quebrada Seca exploration project
* Says deal consideration includes $40 million in cash, payable following a construction decision for Cerro Casale
* Kinross Gold Corp - Kinross expects to use proceeds from sale for its organic development projects and to further strengthen its balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.