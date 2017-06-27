BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Kohls Corp:
* Kohl's announces Bruce Besanko as chief financial officer
* Says Bruce H. Besanko appointed CFO
* Kohls Corp - appointment of Bruce H. Besanko to position of chief financial officer
* Kohls Corp - Besanko spent four years with Supervalu in financial leadership roles, including chief operating officer and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares