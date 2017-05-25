UPDATE 1-China's ICBC says checks of loans to big acquirers are routine
* China's ICBC checks offshore loans to some acquisitive firms
May 25 Le Saunda Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue RMB1.37 billion versus RMB1.62 billion
* FY underlying profit attributable RMB81.3 million versus RMB129 million
* Directors proposed final dividend of HK4.3 cents per ordinary share and final special dividend of HK5.7 cents per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit wins land auction for 5.0 billion yuan ($731.18 million)